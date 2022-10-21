KBC Group NV Takes $32,000 Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 153.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 32.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $605.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $177,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 26,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $472,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $177,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,173 shares of company stock worth $2,866,198. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

