KBC Group NV Takes $33,000 Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Thryv by 2,956.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,434 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 323,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 114,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 103,648 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in Thryv by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 390,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after buying an additional 101,460 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thryv by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 76,176 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THRY shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thryv to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Thryv

Thryv Trading Down 2.3 %

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 331,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $8,182,829.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,779,818 shares in the company, valued at $117,870,311.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,766 shares of company stock valued at $11,643,251. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $697.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

