KBC Group NV Takes $41,000 Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 933 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 70,438 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,695 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,164,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

EGRX stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $376.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($3.22). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Edlin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $210,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,600 shares in the company, valued at $700,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

