KBC Group NV Takes $42,000 Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,208 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at $1,592,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,731,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,681,000 after buying an additional 265,804 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 117.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 58.2% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 133,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on QNST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised QuinStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QNST stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $571.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.54 and a beta of 1.00. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

