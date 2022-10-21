KBC Group NV Takes Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.44 million, a PE ratio of -122.18 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $37.64.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Barclays cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

