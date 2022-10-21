KBC Group NV Takes Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 94,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 362,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

CHRS opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.17. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $60.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

