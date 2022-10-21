KBC Group NV Takes Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Koppers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Koppers by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Koppers by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Koppers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Koppers by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KOP opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $469.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

