KBC Group NV Takes Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPNT. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 310,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 196,730 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 84,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $889.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

