KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 111.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tredegar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tredegar Price Performance

Tredegar stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.92. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.62 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.10%.

Tredegar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

