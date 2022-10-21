Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kellogg Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,881,000 after purchasing an additional 853,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,863,000 after purchasing an additional 394,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

