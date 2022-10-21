Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.20.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kellogg Stock Performance
Shares of K stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.29.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Kellogg Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
