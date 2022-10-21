Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NYSE:KDP opened at $37.28 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

