Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
NYSE:KDP opened at $37.28 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Further Reading
