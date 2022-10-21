KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Marten Transport in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Marten Transport’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Marten Transport Price Performance

MRTN has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

MRTN opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marten Transport

In other Marten Transport news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.