KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.49, but opened at $15.90. KeyCorp shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 187,751 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.