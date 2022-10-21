Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimco Realty in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

KIM opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

