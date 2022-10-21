Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) & White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Head to Head Survey

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kinsale Capital Group and White Mountains Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. White Mountains Insurance Group pays out -0.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Kinsale Capital Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

84.4% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and White Mountains Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 20.32% 24.01% 7.75% White Mountains Insurance Group N/A -11.18% -5.57%

Volatility & Risk

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and White Mountains Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $639.78 million 9.66 $152.66 million $6.23 43.30 White Mountains Insurance Group $944.80 million 4.19 -$275.40 million ($155.01) -8.79

Kinsale Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than White Mountains Insurance Group. White Mountains Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats White Mountains Insurance Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The Ark segment writes a portfolio of reinsurance and insurance, including property, marine and energy, accident and health, casualty, and specialty products. The NSM segment operates as a managing general agent and program administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to various sectors comprising specialty transportation, real estate, social services, and pet. The Kudu segment provides capital solutions to boutique asset and wealth managers for generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions and growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity, as well as strategic assistance to investees. The Other Operations segment offers insurance solutions to travel industry through broker channel and on a direct-to-consumer basis; and manages separate accounts and pooled investment vehicles for insurance-linked securities sectors, including catastrophe bonds, collateralized reinsurance investments, and industry loss warranties of third-party clients. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.