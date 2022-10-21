KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for KKR & Co. Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Shares of KKR opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.44%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

