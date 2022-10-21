Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.42, but opened at $46.60. Knight-Swift Transportation shares last traded at $47.06, with a volume of 91,104 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

