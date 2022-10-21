KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Shares Up 0.1%

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.48. 1,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF stock. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 4.44% of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.