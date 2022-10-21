Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 5.8% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) rose 5.8% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $352.59 and last traded at $349.29. Approximately 45,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,342,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.08.

The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $412.13 and a 200-day moving average of $449.01.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

