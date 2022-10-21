Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Up 4.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $62.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Las Vegas Sands traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.19. 148,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,481,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $39,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,460 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,303 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,872 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

