Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $23.50 to $24.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. 49,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,984,552 shares.The stock last traded at $16.27 and had previously closed at $16.26.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,459,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,459,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 18,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $272,932.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,330,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,216,641.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,999 shares of company stock worth $1,980,193 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $86,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,553.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.37. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.