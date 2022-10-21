LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LFVN stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LifeVantage by 30.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in LifeVantage by 117.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LifeVantage by 61.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

