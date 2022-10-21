LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Price Performance
LFVN stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
