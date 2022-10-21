Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $184.00 and last traded at $184.00. 26,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 461,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.21.

The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.83.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lithia Motors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Lithia Motors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.20.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

