LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LL Flooring were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LL Flooring by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 71,461 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 48,610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 44,645 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LL Flooring by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring Price Performance

NYSE:LL opened at $7.16 on Friday. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

Insider Activity at LL Flooring

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $298.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. LL Flooring had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Famous P. Rhodes purchased 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $65,421.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,822.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LL Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LL Flooring Profile

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.