Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumentum from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Lumentum Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LITE opened at $70.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average of $82.69. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Lumentum by 465.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after purchasing an additional 766,170 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

