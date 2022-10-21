LVZ Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

