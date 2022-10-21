LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Release Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LYB opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

