Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Maiden Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $192.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.79%.
Institutional Trading of Maiden
About Maiden
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maiden (MHLD)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.