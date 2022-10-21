Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $192.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.79%.

Institutional Trading of Maiden

About Maiden

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth $1,338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.