Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.83.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$20.06 on Wednesday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$19.84 and a 1 year high of C$32.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 501.50.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.