Marathon Petroleum Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.97 Per Share (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $5.97 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $23.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

NYSE:MPC opened at $109.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.83. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,939,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,065,000 after purchasing an additional 98,903 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 335,015 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.