Marvell Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 44,696 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average daily volume of 29,707 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $38.07 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,688,720 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 136,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.0% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 419,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 86,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

