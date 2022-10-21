Masco (NYSE:MAS) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $44.68 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 68655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Masco Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 75,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2,967.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

