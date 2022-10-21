Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as low as $65.70 and last traded at $66.22, with a volume of 5321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.59.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Masonite International from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 156,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,364,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000.

Masonite International Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

