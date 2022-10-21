McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $143.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.74. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

