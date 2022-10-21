McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Purchases 370 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,589 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,862 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 27,050 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,597 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $236.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.64 and its 200 day moving average is $264.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

