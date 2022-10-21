McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.4% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $143.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $190.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.