Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Price Target Cut to €5.40 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.20 ($6.33) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meliá Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. Meliá Hotels International has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.37.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

