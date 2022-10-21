Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Price Target Cut to €5.40 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.20 ($6.33) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Meliá Hotels International Price Performance

Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Meliá Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.