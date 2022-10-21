M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) Insider Richard Bole´at Buys 10,000 Shares

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI – Get Rating) insider Richard Bole´at bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($10,633.16).

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Price Performance

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.03) on Friday. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.23). The company has a market capitalization of £121.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,175.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.07.

Get M&G Credit Income Investment Trust alerts:

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.82. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.00%.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Company Profile

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

