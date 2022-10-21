Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,160 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam increased its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $236.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

