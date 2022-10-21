Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Grimes & Company Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,795 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $236.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.20. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

