Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,143 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,571 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $92,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after buying an additional 766,487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,593,198,000 after buying an additional 1,027,207 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after buying an additional 2,696,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $236.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

