Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,126 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.5% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 12,862 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 27,050 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. jvl associates llc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 38.1% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,597 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $236.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

