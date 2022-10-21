Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Briggs Advisory Group Inc.

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,593,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $236.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

