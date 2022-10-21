Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,933 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.3% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,593,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $236.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

