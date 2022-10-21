Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Cut by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,415 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $312.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $236.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.