Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives $24.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.56.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

