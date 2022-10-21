MIND Technology (MIND) & Its Competitors Critical Review

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MIND Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

MIND Technology has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND Technology’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MIND Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND Technology -42.73% N/A -31.07% MIND Technology Competitors -288.25% 5.64% 3.96%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MIND Technology $23.11 million -$15.09 million -0.53 MIND Technology Competitors $5.46 billion $859.42 million 16.34

This table compares MIND Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MIND Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MIND Technology. MIND Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MIND Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A MIND Technology Competitors 74 482 563 19 2.46

As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 19.61%. Given MIND Technology’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MIND Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of MIND Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of MIND Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MIND Technology competitors beat MIND Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems. It also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair and engineering services, training and field service operations, and umbilical terminations, as well as side scan sonar equipment and systems. The company markets its products to governmental and commercial customers through internal sales organization and a network of distributors and representatives. It operates in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia/South Pacific, Eurasia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. MIND Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

