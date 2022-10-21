Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 537,470 Shares of The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,753,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,470 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valens were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valens by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valens by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Valens by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Valens by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Valens during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

VLNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Valens from C$3.50 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atb Cap Markets cut Valens from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Valens from C$6.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Valens from C$2.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Valens stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The Valens Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $104.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

The Valens Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand.

