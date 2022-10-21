Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,724 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $191,082.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,643 shares of company stock valued at $6,961,572 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Down 2.6 %

Insperity stock opened at $107.82 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.59.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.